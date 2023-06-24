Ask the Expert
Brooks Co. Farmers and Maker’s set to reopen Saturday

The market will initially only be open on Saturdays. Hours may extend if interest grows in reserving spots.(Pixabay)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Brooks County community Farmers and Maker’s Market will be reopening on Saturday.

The space is located off of Highway 84, which has been a long-time standing location for growers and makers to share their bounties and creations.

“The Board of Commissioners invested in the revitalization of the Market in hopes of breaking life back into helping our community have a spot to share in their browsing skills and trades,” a post by the Quitman-Brooks Chamber of Commerce said.

The market will run from June through October from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor set-up hours will be from 7:30-9 a.m. The single-day permit fee is $15 and the monthly fee is $50.

The market will initially only be open on Saturdays. Hours may extend if interest grows in reserving spots.

Those interested in reserving space to participate in the market should contact the Brooks County Board of Commissioners Administration Office at (229) 263-5561 and ask to speak with Leslie Hall for facility usage rules.

