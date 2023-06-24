Ask the Expert
APD hosts Q&A session in hopes of increasing number of female officers

The Albany Police Department is making an effort to hire more women on the force.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a shortage of law enforcement officers across the nation, especially female officers.

The Albany Police Department (APD) is making an effort to hire more women on the force. It’s estimated that by 2030, 30 percent of recruit classes and the representation of law enforcement will be female.

“The thought process is that this is a male-dominated profession and only males can do certain things. But when you are looking at law enforcement it’s not about brute strength, it isn’t about who can be the biggest person. It’s something you have to have the mind for and the heart for,” APD Chief Michael Persley said.

Statistics show that only about seven percent of law enforcement officers are females. Now, APD has three new applicants interested in joining this upcoming academy in September.

“Being here today, it was a great experience. I learned about a lot of stories and a lot of things. Women here in the community, period, they’re strong, we may not think that we have that strength, but we do have that strength. It comes along with our day-to-day basis all the challenges that we face,” Nymeesia Pickett, academy participant, said.

Although many of the female officers were taught by males, some say being treated the same made the experience better.

“He treated me just like the males, he didn’t give me any special privileges, and till this day I appreciate everything he taught me because it made me a stronger person,” Corporal Chanita Salyer said.

Today, APD gathered to share their experience in attempts to recruit more women in the format of a Q&A session.

“You have to demand respect from a lot of people. They don’t see us as equals down here, so we have to make them believe that just because we are females,we are still tough at the end of the day,” Patrol Officer Sharonda Harris said.

“Got here and got thrown on the team where I was the only female officer. So that was a challenge all by itself,” Corporal Lashana Hudson said.

The need for more female officers is needed here in Albany as they only have three new recruits for this coming fall. Those that are interested can find the details here.

