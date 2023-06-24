Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 killed in early morning Valdosta homicide

EMS rendered aid to the 21-year-old victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
EMS rendered aid to the 21-year-old victim, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road on Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:09 a.m., VPD officers responded to numerous 911 calls about a shooting incident. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to render aid to the victim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

VPD detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are actively processing evidence and conducting the investigations. At this time, detectives have determined this was an isolated incident.

It appears the victim and offenders know each other.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091 or online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person wakeboarding.
New Georgia law for wakeboarding, wake surfing to go into effect soon
The suspects are linked to robberies across the state.
GBI arrests men suspected in Tift Co. armed robbery, 13 other robberies
A car burst into flames after hitting a tree on Eight Mile Road in Albany.
‘Eight Mile Angel’: Albany family praises hero after life-threatening crash
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
On Wednesday, police say they arrested Lamario Cobb, 20, on a murder charge in the death of...
Man charged with murder in 2021 Albany shooting death

Latest News

Photo of Douglas' Unity Park.
Douglas to revamp neighborhood parks, recreation facilities
A person wakeboarding.
New Georgia law for wakeboarding, wake surfing to go into effect soon
The Good Life Social Club is hosting its 2nd annual "OUT in the Wild" event.
Albany pride events to kick off at Chehaw
New law for wakeboarding, wakesurfing to go into effect soon