New Georgia law for wakeboarding, wake surfing to go into effect soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New legislation about wakeboarding and wake surfing is now on the Georgia law books. Here’s what the new laws will mean for your summer fun.

With the new legislation, wakeboarders will now have to remain 200 feet away from any dock or structure. And Georgia DNR law enforcement officers tell WALB this is so everyone can remain safe.

“We’ve had people get knocked off of docks. We’ve had some damage to shorelines. And mainly that is from just too close to the shore,” Maj. Stephen Adams, with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Law Enforcement, said. “This was just an attempt to try to allow the activity, but to allow it safely while providing protection for property owners and safety on the water and docks.”

This new regulation will go into effect on July 1, along with a few other rules.

The law states wakeboarders and wake surfers must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while participating in these activities.

There is also no wakeboarding or wake surfing allowed between sunset and sunrise.

These regulations are for state waters. They don’t cover private ponds, private lakes or rivers.

“We want people to be mindful of other operators out on the water,” DNR Law Enforcement Game Warden Cpl. Eric White said. “They might not be as experienced as you. And there are no traffic lines or speed limits out there on the water. So we want to make sure that everybody’s being safe, being observant.”

White says they are many violations on the water when it comes to these activities.

“Either someone towing a skier without a mirror or an observer. We also see them skiing after hours or wake surfing after hours, maybe a little bit later into the evening,” White said.

DNR law enforcement officers also say one of the biggest offenses they see is drinking and boating. And that they’re doing all they can to help stop it.

“Make sure that they have a designated operator on board. And keep in mind that drinking and boating is the same as drinking and driving,” White said. “A .8 or higher is where you can be charged for operating a vessel under the influence. You can also be charged if you’re under a .08 if there’s certain circumstances in place.”

White says other big offenses they see are children not wearing Coast Guard-approved life jackets, or just not wearing them at all.

