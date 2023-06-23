Ask the Expert
GBI: 2 charged with armed robbery in Tift Co., 13 other areas

The suspects are linked to robberies across the state.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two Midville men are facing armed robbery and other charges in 14 robbery investigations across Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The investigation started on June 16 when an armed robbery happened at a gas station in Gibson.

The investigation led the GBI and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to a residence in Midville. Cordell John Henry Cobb, 27, and James R. Davis, 27, were both arrested.

Both are suspected in at least 14 robberies spanning months in Tift, Bulloch, Chatham, Emmanuel, Jenkins, Ware and Washington counties, per the GBI.

Cobb is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Davis was being held at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for the Waycross Police Department for an armed robbery that took place in their jurisdiction but has since been moved to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Thomson Regional Investigative Office at (706) 595-2575.

