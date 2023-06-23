‘Eight Mile Angel’: Albany family praises hero after life-threatening crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family is calling one man the “Eight Mile Angel” after he saved their daughter from a car crash where she was trapped inside a flaming car.

“I remember just screaming, ‘My car is on fire and I can’t get out. My car is on fire and I can’t get out’,” Jennifer John, the car crash victim, said.

On Sunday, June 18, around 5 a.m., John was driving into Albany. As she was making her way down Eight Mile Road, she suddenly lost control of the wheel and slammed into a tree.

“Immediately when it hit, it burst into flames. I felt everything just start getting hot. And I remember trying to open the door, but I couldn’t,” she said.

John's Honda Civic is a total loss with half of it charred by flames. (walb)

Because of the impact of the crash, John’s phone notified 911, but as she waited, flames from her car continued growing out of control. That’s when Stephen Bruce sprung into action and quickly got John out of the car before it imploded.

“I will forever be indebted, not only to God but to the ‘Eight-Mile Angel’ because I would not be alive if it wasn’t for the two,” she said.

Bruce usually leaves home at a different time to get to work but happened to leave earlier that day when he came across a car that was engulfed in flames.

“Someone was in need. I helped her. I would just expect someone to do the same for my child,” Bruce said.

This is the second time Bruce has saved someone on Eight Mile Road that was in the same life-threatening situation as John.

John said she was trapped inside her car as it immediately went up in flames. (walb)

“His humility is amazing, but again, we cannot thank him enough, and we know that God placed him here specifically for that reason to save another person,” Lawrence Knighton, John’s dad, said.

Hospitalized with a broken hip and dislocated toes, John said she has a newfound outlook on life.

“My parents literally could have been burying me, and so my focus is just gratitude,” she said.

