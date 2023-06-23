Dry Weekend Ahead

Temperatures got to the upper 80s this afternoon. Most of us got rain from 1-2′'. Some areas got 3-4′'.

Lows will get to the lower 70s overnight. Tomorrow there’s a lower chance for rain, but I do expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon and evening. A 40% chance. The best chance will be for our southern communities.

Dry air punches in for the weekend. A very small chance for rain on Saturday. A minimal chance for rain on Sunday. Both days temperatures should get to the lower 90s. Lows will be near 70°.

Moisture comes back on Monday. A chance for flooding once again. Strong storms remain possible. Another round of dry air comes in on Tuesday. That sets us up for a quiet couple of days with highs in the 90s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. A high pressure ridge will try to increase our temperatures next week. It won’t be as hot as it is in Texas.

We are 3° below average in the month of June and 8 inches above average with rainfall.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to form tonight. Tropical Storm Bret was near hurricane status, but it is battling a lot of dry air and shear. It is expected to dissipate south of the Greater Antilles. Cindy, when it forms, is expected to have a more north path. It is also expected to dissipate by early next week. More tropical waves are behind them. No sign of any eminent development.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.