Douglas to revamp neighborhood parks, recreation facilities

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas is expanding and revamping after being awarded millions in grant funding. Some $4.5 million will go towards recreation facility improvements.

In the next two years, construction will begin as city leaders plan to use the money to bring new playground equipment, a refurbished basketball court and turn the current baseball field into little league playing fields at Unity Park.

Community Development Director Georgia Henderson said the city is ready for change.

“We’re going to make it kind of like a wellness-type park, building that in with some static exercise displays there as well,” Henderson said.

Douglas police said the area near the park is known for some crime and drug activity. But Henderson said she believes the restorations will help limit that.

“It’s going to be very important to invest these funds back into the neighborhood parks to give better quality of life to the ones who go out and enjoy leisure activities of all sorts in the parks,” Henderson said.

In addition to Unity Park, the Douglas Board of Realtors received two national placemaking grants totaling over $10,000 to bring new life to Pocket Park in downtown Douglas.

Placemaking grants are grants to help transform and bring life to unused space around the community. City leaders said the park is a high-traffic area. By adding amenities, city leaders said it will bring a lively downtown experience.

“We’re getting ready for phase two here and we’re going to use those funds to help buy a portable stage so we can have outdoor performances and things in that park,” Henderson said.

Sparky’s is a locally owned restaurant downtown that sits adjacent to the pocket park. They specialize in soups and hot sandwiches. Katlyn Moore, an employee, said they have hopes these changes will bring them more business.

“We do brunch on Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to around 4 p.m. So I think people would love it if it’s a nice and sunny day to go and have a picnic there at the park,” Moore says

City leaders said Soccer Fields Perimeter Complex is another place that falls under the umbrella of improvements soon.

