City of Dawson under boil water advisory

No estimation has been given for repairs to be finished or for the advisory to end.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water order has been issued for the city of Dawson after the water had to be shut off to repair a broken line, according to the city.

All residents are asked to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food for at least a minute to reach a rolling boil.

For more information, call Dawson City Hall at (229) 995-4144.

