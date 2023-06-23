City of Dawson under boil water advisory

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A boil water order has been issued for the city of Dawson after the water had to be shut off to repair a broken line, according to the city.

No estimation has been given for repairs to be finished or for the advisory to end.

All residents are asked to boil all water used for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food for at least a minute to reach a rolling boil.

For more information, call Dawson City Hall at (229) 995-4144.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.