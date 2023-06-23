Ask the Expert
Change of command ceremony to be held at MCLB

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A change of command ceremony will take place at Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) on Thursday, June 29.

Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, the current commanding officer, will turn over his post to Col. Matthew J. McKinney, per a release from the base.

Fitzgerald has been in command since July 1, 2020, and will take a post at another station.

McKinney currently serves as the chief operating officer and innovation and modernization directorate of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

