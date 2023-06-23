Albany pride events to kick off at Chehaw

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday night, pride is being celebrated here in Albany. The Good Life Social Club is hosting its 2nd annual Out in the Wild event at Chehaw Park.

“There used to be a day when we couldn’t do things like this. I’ve seen it where we couldn’t join the military, we couldn’t get married, we couldn’t do this and that. I just feel like we should keep the pride going,” said Stephen Brimberry, the event organizer.

For him, keeping the pride going means an all-out funky toga dance party where any and everyone can just be themselves.

On Friday, the party kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Center Stage Chehaw Park. And don’t worry about partying too loud in the late night hours as the party will transition into a silent disco party. Admission into the park is $3.50, and there’s no cost to join in on the fun.

The event will be hosted at Center Stage Chehaw Park. (walb)

Brimberry said he’s been lucky to get plenty of community support for the event, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been challenges.

“Not everybody is going to like you. Not everyone is going to accept you. You have to find your community, and we here in Albany and Southwest Georgia, we’re growing our community,” Brimberry said.

Edward Newcomb, an event attendee, said the party isn’t just a celebration but also a stance.

“It’s just about having a safe space because we’re not going away. You know, we’re all human beings. We’re not going away here,” he said.

The party will continue on Saturday with a “BYOP” Bring-Your-Own-Pool party starting at 11 a.m. and then the Wild Hair Affair Dance Party at 8:30 p.m. For more details, click here.

