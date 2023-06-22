Ask the Expert
‘That is my gas can’: Man arrested on arson charge after Albany car fire

He is currently in the Dougherty County Jail with no bond set.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested on an arson charge after he allegedly set his partner’s car on fire.

On Tuesday, Albany police were called to an alley in the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue after a victim claimed their significant other set their car on fire.

When police arrived, they say they found a GMC Envoy on fire, according to a police report. There was also a gas can found near the burning vehicle.

After speaking to the victim, the report says they told police that before their car was set on fire, they argued with their partner, Johnny Reddick.

After an investigation, police arrested Reddick on a prior warrant, and while he was in the police car and officers were collecting evidence from the scene, he reportedly said, “that is my gas can,” per the police report.

Reddick was taken to the Dougherty County Jail on a first-degree arson mobile (auto) charge.

