Lowndes Co. Schools announces new leadership after superintendent resigns

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Schools superintendent has resigned.

On Monday, community members were still concerned about the allegations of his use of the school system’s fuel depots.

WALB News 10 received a video that shows Dr. Shawn Haralson filling up his vehicle and what seems to be a large gasoline jug on the back of his vehicle — on Christmas Day. This made some community members furious.

The Lowndes County Board of Education accepted Haralson’s resignation at a called school board meeting on Wednesday night. His resignation is effective July 31.

“The school system needed a change in leadership. They believed, along with a lot of others, that it was time to go in a different direction,” Ross Cook, a member of the community, said. “It’s a new day, it’s a fresh start, and I think it’s going to be best for our school system. It’s a phenomenal school system, and so I believe our best days are ahead.”

Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher has been named interim superintendent. WALB asked her what she thinks of the decision.

Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher, right, is now the interim superintendent for Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

“Yes, I would say it was a good one. I certainly love Lowndes County Schools. I’m very passionate about this school system. I’ve worked here for over 25 years and have surrounded myself with a great group of leaders. We have a great group of educators, and I am confident that together we can move this school system forward,” Wilcher said.

Over 50 concerned community members packed the meeting. Board members met for over an hour behind closed doors before accepting Haralson’s resignation.

“His last date in the central office will be Friday, June 23rd. This is a personnel matter upon advice from legal counsel. We will make no further statements regarding this matter,” Ronnie Weeks, chairman of the Lowndes County School school board, said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Haralson is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.