How to deal with South Georgia mosquito season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s mosquito season. Albany Public Works wants you to be educated when it comes to handling the pesky bugs. Here are some of the tips and tricks you need to know.

Albany Public Works staff tell WALB, interactions with mosquitoes could be even greater due to the recent increase in rainfall. But they say there are a few things you can do to help prevent them from being in your area.

“What we need to do to keep them away from around the home is pour out any standing water,” Environmental Control Technician Donell Mathis said. “Clear your bird baths once a week, pour out dog water, kid toys, wheel barrels, buckets, tires. Anything that’s holding water, we need to empty those containers out.”

Mathis says this is because mosquitoes are attracted to water.

“They need water in order to they lay their eggs in water,” he said. “Or close proximity to water. So whenever water gets into an area, the eggs will hatch out. The eggs can lay dormant from one to five years, so that’s a long time for eggs to be deposited before water gets into that area so the mosquitoes will hatch out.”

If not treated immediately, more mosquitoes will soon start to come out.

But the city department is already on it.

“We do have full trucks that are in operation and one for the east side, west side, north side and south side,” Mathis said. “So we will be covering all areas. And it’s going to take us maybe from about one to fourteen days to cover an area due to the weather. So every fourteen days, we should be covering an area.”

If you have a mosquito problem on your private property, you can also call Dougherty County Public Works at (229) 430-6126.

WALB also called around to other surrounding counties’ public works departments who said they are busy treating the mosquito problem as well due to the rain.

