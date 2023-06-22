Ask the Expert
Georgia Ports Authority predicts stable economic future, growth in Southwest Ga.

In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, three vessels work to load and unload...
In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, three vessels work to load and unload cargo at the Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal, June 24, 2022 in Savannah, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 the Georgia Ports Authority announced it will start remodeling the docks at Ocean Terminal in January 2023 to handle two large container ships simultaneously. The work will begin to transition the 200-acre facility to a container-only operation. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Port Authority via AP)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Georgia having access to a large Eastern coastline, businesses around the state benefit from the billions of dollars of revenue ports bring in annually. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to one official with the state ports authority about the overall economic outlook, as well as impacts here in South Georgia.

Stacy, I know it’s always a very busy time at the ports. What’s the economic state of the ports right now?

“Well, the economic state is really good, you know, compared comparatively to other ports,” Georgia Ports Authority Director of Economic and Industrial Development Stacy Watson said. “We are seeing a slight downturn in our business. We are using this time to invest in our facilities, invest in equipment, invest in technology, so when that rebound does happen, when it does occur, we will be prepared economic impact. As far as jobs of about 561,000, jobs are either directly or indirectly affected by the activity here at the Georgia Ports Authority and that is a significant number and that represents. About $33 billion in income and about $140 billion in sales. So we are definitely a major economic engine for the whole state.”

How much of that economic engine we’ll reach over into Southwest Georgia in the future?

“It’s a significant amount in Southwest Georgia and it is an important statistic as well,” Watson said. “We do a lot of exports. We have a lot of export containers from Southwest Georgia, lot of peanuts, lots of cotton there in Albany. You’ve got Coors. That’s one of our big exporters. So on the export side, which is a very important piece of our business, because we are fairly balanced port here on loaded containers, we’re about 60% import, 40% export, and we’re actually the top export port in the country as a whole. So those exports help us to attract our ocean carriers. You know, they’ve got head haul and backhaul. They’ve got freight on the import leg, and freight on the export leg of their voyage. So we definitely see more impact. On the exports from Southwest Georgia, and there are quite a few imports with Lowe’s and Valdosta and several other retail import distribution centers in the area, with retailers and customers that are going to that. Are growing and are going to continue to grow? We see nothing but a bright future as far as our business through Southwest Georgia, the Albany, Valdosta area.”

