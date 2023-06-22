First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The persistent upper-level low anchored in the Southeast United States will finally start moving northward sometime on Thursday. This will not stop the constant rainy days that we have seen, but it is a sign that there is finally movement in the upper levels for changes to occur. However, for the rest of the evening, we hold on to this moist and unstable atmosphere so expect a few more showers and thunderstorms into the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few stronger storms are possible for both Thursday and going on into potentially Friday. The main concerns are flash flooding and gusty winds through Friday evening. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 8 PM due to the flood threat. Furthermore, both days will remain cloudy with numerous thunderstorms to keep temperatures from barely reaching the low 80s. As we move closer to Saturday, a drier airmass will finally move in leading to fewer chances for rain during the weekend. One of the drier days of the period will be on Sunday when we’ll be seeing precipitation chances dropping close to that 20% mark. However, more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s along with humid conditions stick around. This slight reprieve from constant rainfall will not last long as a new frontal system is set to move in on Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures for the next work week should remain closer to the average in the upper 80s and low 90s which is more seasonable for Southwest Georgia moving into summer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.