Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

Flood Watch in place through Friday evening due to more rounds of showers and storms.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The persistent upper-level low anchored in the Southeast United States will finally start moving northward sometime on Thursday. This will not stop the constant rainy days that we have seen, but it is a sign that there is finally movement in the upper levels for changes to occur. However, for the rest of the evening, we hold on to this moist and unstable atmosphere so expect a few more showers and thunderstorms into the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few stronger storms are possible for both Thursday and going on into potentially Friday. The main concerns are flash flooding and gusty winds through Friday evening. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 8 PM due to the flood threat. Furthermore, both days will remain cloudy with numerous thunderstorms to keep temperatures from barely reaching the low 80s. As we move closer to Saturday, a drier airmass will finally move in leading to fewer chances for rain during the weekend. One of the drier days of the period will be on Sunday when we’ll be seeing precipitation chances dropping close to that 20% mark. However, more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s along with humid conditions stick around. This slight reprieve from constant rainfall will not last long as a new frontal system is set to move in on Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures for the next work week should remain closer to the average in the upper 80s and low 90s which is more seasonable for Southwest Georgia moving into summer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
‘I would describe him as a leader in every way’: Late Sherwood pastor honored through life celebrations
Right now, the Flint River sits above normal water levels in Albany at about 9 to 10 feet.
Flint River safety concerns raised following week-long rainfall

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 06/21/23 6 PM
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast