ABAC housing enrollment window closes for the upcoming school year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Housing applications at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) are officially closed. That’s because the university is now at capacity for next school year’s enrollment.

Over the years, ABAC has implemented different programs and incentives to help increase enrollment. As of late June, they closed the housing application portal with around 1,300 students.

Some students tell WALB the university just needs more space to accommodate more people.

“More people are coming to ABAC and it’s kind of just a small campus compared to other ones. So there’s not much room for them” Katlyn Johnson, an ABAC junior, said.

Sarai Mapp, ABAC’s residence and housing assistant director, told WALB, freshmen who live more than 50 miles away from ABAC are required to live in one of the on-campus residence halls.

Housing officials say there are still some on the waiting list. But the question is where will those students go?

“We are currently in an agreement, we are working on, I’m hoping to get a contract with The Stables because we are at capacity. We are trying to push students over to the Stables.” Mapp said.

The Stables are apartment-style living and it’s about 2 miles away from ABAC.

Mapp says it’s unclear whether students will have to pay rent each month or if it will be covered by financial aid.

“That would be a question directed more towards the Stables. I know, right now, they are working with us because we are in agreement to do a waiver for students that can get their parents to cosign with them for their security deposit,” Mapp said.

Mapp says they do realize placement is a challenge, but are hoping to get more partnerships with other apartments in the area in the future.

