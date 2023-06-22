Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island. (SOURCE: WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal, according to officials.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, according to officials.

Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the ocean’s current, when he was overtaken by the current, WSCS reported.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. First responders said they found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials said the man, identified as Lambert, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the new Ashley's Distribution Center in Thomasville
Grand opening set for new furniture distribution center in Thomasville
Dr. Shawn Haralson resigned at a Wednesday called school board meeting. His resignation is...
Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent resigns
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
On Wednesday, police say they arrested Lamario Cobb, 20, on a murder charge in the death of...
Man charged with murder in 2021 Albany shooting death
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly Florida shooting.
Florida murder suspect killed in car crash during Dooly Co. pursuit

Latest News

Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
First gene therapy for deadly form of muscular dystrophy gets FDA approval for young kids
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in...
Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6