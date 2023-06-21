Ask the Expert
Thomasville to launch camera technology aimed at reducing crime

“We will also install cameras at the major intersections and gateways of Thomasville to help improve the safety of our city and potentially assist surrounding law enforcement agencies.”(KY3)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville has announced a new safety measure to detect and deter crime.

Both Thomasville police and the city have partnered with Flock Safety System to install, and soon activate, 90 devices to detect gunshots.

The city also says the technology can be used to help law enforcement respond more quickly to active crime scenes, as well as take photos of potential suspect vehicles that are involved in crimes.

“If there’s an incident involving a shooting, this new system will alert us that gunshots were detected so an officer is not going into a scene blindly,” said Major Harris with the Thomasville Police Department. “Officers will enter dangerous situations with more information to help establish safe interactions and safe policing. Our goal is crime reduction and positive law enforcement interactions throughout the community.”

Other cities like Atlanta and Albany have also used Flock systems. Some police departments reported seeing 60-70% less crime after the technology was used, according to Harris.

