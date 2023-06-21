Summer registration opens for Valdosta Head Start program, teaching opputunities available

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Head Start programs educate children and parents nationwide through 1,600 different advocacy agencies. And one agency in South Georgia is encouraging community members to take advantage of such a life-changing program.

Coastal Plain Area EOA Inc. in Valdosta is inviting South Georgia community members to sign their children up at one of the 12 Head Start centers in South Georgia. It’s a program they say that has brought positive change in many children’s lives.

“My kids were Head Start kids and it gave them an advance on learning. The capabilities of knowing their ABCs, knowing how to count and knowing their name, which is very vital,” Cassandra Davis, one teacher a part of the program, said. “Knowing their parents’ name, knowing their birth date, all of that when starting kindergarten is very important.”

The program serves 3 and 4-year-old children as well as their families. They offer transportation, three nutritious meals a day and many different family and health services.

“One of the things that we’re really big on is our teacher’s strategy curriculum. So, in that we actually give them all the different things that they need; colors, shapes,” Feliciano Lewis, Coastal Plain operations manager, said. “Our teachers are so great. They actually go far beyond that and give them other things. Life skills, brushing teeth, being able to talk to other people, being able to actually collaborate with their peers.”

On this flyer, you have the 12 head start centers and their phone numbers. You can scan this QR code for more information. (Source: WALB)

Program leaders say the Head Start program is free if you meet the income and household requirements. If you currently receive SNAP benefits, leaders say you’re eligible.

“What I did with some of my kids that I know are going to kindergarten, I gave them a little packet,” Davis said. “It’s not like it’s homework, but it’s more preparedness. As they’re continuing to do that over the summer, when we’re back in school, it’s like they haven’t missed a beat.”

Making sure children get a head start on learning is vital to ensure generations of success. And Head Start programs in South Georgia need teachers to help.

Tuesday, Coastal Plain EOA held a job fair to recruit teachers for their 12 Head Start centers in South Georgia.

“We actually want qualified staff. We’re really big on giving our staff, as well as the people who come into the program all the abilities to actually make gains in their education,” Lewis, said.

The program offers several incentives to their teachers and employees to help them better themselves and further their education.

“We actually teamed up with several colleges: Wiregrass Technical College, University of Arizona. We give discounts for our employees and our staff if they want to continue their education,” Davis said.

Applications can be completed in person at Coastal Plain EOA located at 1810 W Hill Ave in Valdosta, or online here.

“The more teachers you have that are willing to help develop the children, the better the children will be,” Davis said. “That one person won’t get burnout. You will always have that rotating staff to encourage them to always put their best foot forward so that they thrive.”

