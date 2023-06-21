Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at home while she went on vacation. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A mother in Ohio has been charged with murder after police said she left her infant daughter alone for eight days while she went on vacation.

Officials said 31-year-old Kristel Candelario told them she went on vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit from June 8 to June 16. She returned home last Friday to find her daughter unresponsive.

Investigators said the 16-month-old child was extremely dehydrated.

WOIO spoke with neighbors who said they would have gladly watched the child if they had been asked.

Neighbor Suleym Gonzalez said Candelario was not the typical caretaker of her daughter, and the baby was usually cared for by the grandmother.

“Her (the baby’s) mom always wanted to go out and just left her with her grandma and all that,” she said.

Police said Candelario is currently being held on a $1 million bond, which was set during her arraignment Tuesday.

Candelario is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 28.

She is the second Cleveland mother to be charged with murdering their child in as many days.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility
The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden discusses risks and promises of artificial intelligence with tech leaders in San Francisco
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Trump’s penchant for talking could pose problems as Mar-a-Lago criminal case moves ahead
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol, April 13,...
Abortion rights groups drop suit challenging Kentucky’s ban but continue legal fight
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret spins toward eastern Caribbean as forecasters warn of heavy rainfall