Phoebe celebrates 40th anniversary of its first open heart surgery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Staff at Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital are reflecting on a major milestone for the hospital’s heart and vascular services. The hospital is doing its best to honor the 40th anniversary of its first open-heart surgery.

Phoebe’s first open heart surgery was performed back in 1983. They’ve been leading Southwest Georgia in cardiovascular care ever since.

It all started when two physicians from Emory, Dr. Jeffrey Hoopes, and Dr. Craig Mitchell, decided to come to the Good Life City.

They were the first cardiologists in Albany to start the Cardiology Associates group.

“The Cardiac Surgery Program took off in the early 80′s under Dr. Michael Roberts. I think Dr. Hoopes, who’s our current lead surgeon, came in 1990,” Director of Cardiology at Phoebe Dr. Mark Cohen said. “And over the ensuing 40 years, they’ve done over 10,000. I think it’s closer to 11,000.”

Cohen says Phoebe has the only fully fledged cardiovascular program in Southwest Georgia.

“The program has expanded through the years,” Dr. Cohen said. “We’ve added essentially everything that can be done in terms of open-heart surgery. In terms of interventional cardiology, noninvasive, minimally invasive. In the last five years, we’ve added transaortic valve replacement. That’s a minimally invasive valve replacement.”

Hospital staff says they continue to push for better local healthcare so Southwest Georgians don’t have to travel far.

“Decades ago, Phoebe leaders made a promise to the people of southwest Georgia to provide expert specialty care services so they could stay here at home to receive the medical care they might need,” Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Deb Angerami said. “The critical investments that led to that first open-heart surgery exemplify that pledge, and it’s a promise we continue to live up to today.”

“We can deliver a kind of everything that they can do at the larger hospitals, except for cardiac transplantation,” Cohen said. “We work closely with physicians at both Emory and Piedmont for people who have things that we don’t do a lot of. Occasionally, we’ll send people up for those things. But for the vast majority of patients, we can handle them as well as any place in the country.”

WALB was also told by Phoebe Putney’s staff that cardiovascular surgeries are in huge demand, not just in Southwest Georgia, but all over the nation.

“If you look at the population, I believe last year in the United States, some 3, or 400,000 open heart surgery procedures were done,” Cohen said. “Probably a million coronary interventions. It’s huge. By the time the western population gets to be in their fifties and sixties, probably 20-25% of people have some type of cardiovascular problem. May not require surgery.”

Cohen says one of the main reasons people oftentimes require open-heart surgery is because of multiple blockages that need to be treated. He says this is caused by many factors.

“We kind of live in the diabetes, hypertension belt,” Cohen said. “So those are both things that drive the development of coronary artery disease. And that’s kind of the number one thing that heart surgeons wind up dealing with. That’s probably 70 or 80% of what they do. And then 20% is valve-related stuff.”

If people want to do their best to keep their hearts healthy, they should do the following:

“Maintaining and good and stable weight,” Cohen said. “A low fat, low cholesterol diet. Low salt diet. Watching what they eat carefully. Following an exercise regimen. So we recommend that people get at least 35 or 40 minutes of walking at least three days a week. Every day of the week would be better.”

People can also work to maintain low blood pressure. This will help to prevent the risk of other long-term things like stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.