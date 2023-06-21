Organization to host mental health symposium and basketball event in Valdosta

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mental health and basketball. Not two things one would normally associate with the other. But because sports, like basketball, bring people together, and mental health is something that affects everyone, why not have an event highlighting both? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to the founder of one organization that has an upcoming event in Valdosta that will feature star athletes and candid talks about mental health.

Why combine sports to talk about mental health awareness?”

“Well, thank you so much for having me,” Coach A.C. Braswell, HOOPS Athletics organization founder, said. “This event has been such a much-giving thing that to our community simply because of sports have always been the platform for conversations to begin. I remember growing up as a child. One of the funniest moments was when we went out on the court was out on the football field playing sandlot football, playing basketball. I found my one of my funniest moments was when after the game after we finished playing, we sit down and have conversation. So, we use this platform as with the sports, to have that dialogue with us, with the kids, with the students, with even adults. It ain’t just amongst the students that we talk with, but even though adults, as we talk and engage in conversation, just to have a clear conversation of what we’re going through, what we. Dealing with well, whether it’s mentally, physically, spiritually, but this was a platform that was laid on my heart to, you know, get the dialogue, started dealing with mental health. And so we have been successful doing this where we can begin a conversation to engage and. The healing what we’re dealing, what we’re dealing with through mental health.”

Now you’ve got the symposium coming up Friday, you’re going to have the Heisman Trophy winner, Charlie Ward, and you’re going to have NFL player Tra Battle, who people in South Georgia know very well coming to take part. What’s their part of this symposium?

“With this, using people like Charlie Ward, and people like Tra to come in and discuss these things, dealing with what they have done dealt with for his mental health and their experiences through what they have come to see, how to get through the process of maintaining a mental,” Braswell said. “And so, I felt needed to bring these guys and last year we brought in some professionals as well to talk about some of the things that their youth as well as adults are dealing with mentally.”

Well, obviously it’s a very popular idea because the symposium in the camp you say are both already full, but it’s something you want people to be dealing with.

