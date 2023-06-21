Ask the Expert
New Ashburn Police Department mural inspires community pride, connections

The Ashburn Police Department is taking murals to a whole new level.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department is taking murals to a whole new level with the help of kids throughout the community.

Every color of the rainbow was on the palms of kids’ hands on Wednesday as they left their mark on the new mural at the Ashburn Police Department. The interactive mural was secured by a grant of over $7,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts.

Ashburn Police Chief Richard Purvis said the coolest thing about the mural is not the paint that’s on it, but more so how the paint helps create relationships with local law enforcement.

Police said the mural is meant to inspire kids to not only make a connection with police but...
Police said the mural is meant to inspire kids to not only make a connection with police but also leave their mark on the community.(walb)

“The police department is usually called in when things are just awry and so we really wanted to be in the community and have some kind of positive interaction within the community. Why not start with the kids?” he said.

Beyond kids’ smiles and giggles at the sight and sound of police, sirens is also a newfound sense of community pride.

“It can show how many people love the community,” said Turner County Middle schooler Chaise Rivers.

Purvis hopes to leave a lasting impact on these kids by letting them know they can leave their own mark on the City of Ashburn.

“When you have kids that don’t have anything to do, they find things to get into. So that is a big problem. But that’s what we’re hoping to be able to give something to do, a positive light, and go forward,” he said.

This is only the beginning of this community art project. Purvis has plans to make the mural an annual tradition with a new mural every year that kids can put their mark on. Until then, the mural will be hung on the side of the police department for everyone to see.

“The mural will always be here. I think it’ll be pretty good, being able to have an interactive mural and not just something painted on a wall,” he said.

Ashley Miller, executive director of the Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce, said the message behind the mural will create a lasting impact o generations to come.

The mural is located on the side of the Ashburn Police Department on 121 East Madison Avenue.
The mural is located on the side of the Ashburn Police Department on 121 East Madison Avenue.(walb)

“The mural says leave your mark on your community and that’s what we want. We want kids who are here and want to make a difference in the community when they grow up,” she said.

And that’s something some of these kids plan to do.

“They know I was here and it’s just a part of the community,” said Reid Roethies, a Tuner County Middle schooler.

