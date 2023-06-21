Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man arrested on several charges after ‘cutting donuts’ at a Crisp Co. park

James McLeod was arrested and three bags with suspected methamphetamine and one jar containing...
James McLeod was arrested and three bags with suspected methamphetamine and one jar containing suspected marijuana were seized. He was charged with 13 charges including 11 misdemeanors and two felonies.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect was arrested at Georgia Veterans State Park on 13 charges including two felonies.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a park employee called the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about a man “cutting donuts” in an ATV in the archery range. When Corporal Jesse Harrison and Tanner Rundle, a game warden, arrived, James McLeod, 30, reportedly fled in the vehicle and crashed down the road.

According to Harrison, McLeod was chased for about three miles and later taken to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

McLeod was arrested and had three bags with suspected methamphetamine and one jar containing suspected marijuana seized. He was charged with 13 charges, including 11 misdemeanors and two felonies.

According to Harrison, McLeod was charged with multiple traffic violations and criminal trespass at a state park.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
‘I would describe him as a leader in every way’: Late Sherwood pastor honored through life celebrations
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility

Latest News

Photo of the new Ashley's Distribution Center in Thomasville
Grand opening set for new furniture distribution center in Thomasville
Coastal Plain E.O.A Inc. has several programs aimed at bettering community members lives.
Summer registration opens for Valdosta Head Start program, teaching opputunities available
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly Florida shooting.
Florida murder suspect killed in car crash during Dooly Co. pursuit
The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person