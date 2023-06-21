Man arrested on several charges after ‘cutting donuts’ at a Crisp Co. park

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect was arrested at Georgia Veterans State Park on 13 charges including two felonies.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a park employee called the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) about a man “cutting donuts” in an ATV in the archery range. When Corporal Jesse Harrison and Tanner Rundle, a game warden, arrived, James McLeod, 30, reportedly fled in the vehicle and crashed down the road.

According to Harrison, McLeod was chased for about three miles and later taken to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

McLeod was arrested and had three bags with suspected methamphetamine and one jar containing suspected marijuana seized. He was charged with 13 charges, including 11 misdemeanors and two felonies.

According to Harrison, McLeod was charged with multiple traffic violations and criminal trespass at a state park.

