Lowndes Co. Schools superintendent resigns

Dr. Shawn Haralson resigned at a Wednesday called school board meeting. His resignation is...
Dr. Shawn Haralson resigned at a Wednesday called school board meeting. His resignation is effective July 31, 2023. The school system said his last day in the central office is Friday, June 23.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The superintendent of Lowndes County Schools resigned Wednesday night.

Dr. Shawn Haralson resigned at a Wednesday called school board meeting. His resignation is effective July 31, 2023. The school system said his last day in the central office is Friday, June 23.

At a Monday school board meeting, meeting attendees raised concerns about Haralson’s use of the school system’s fuel depots.

Sandra Wilcher was named interim superintendent at the Wednesday school board meeting.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

