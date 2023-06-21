Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GRAPHIC: Officer charged with assault after video shows him punching man

A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate.
A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer was charged with assault after video showed him punching a young man in the face and slamming his head to the ground at the jail, authorities said Tuesday.

“This is not what we do. This is not who we are,” said William Dwyer, police commissioner in Warren, who played the video for reporters.

The 19-year-old man was being processed at the jail on June 13 after being arrested for multiple felonies. Video shows him and Officer Matthew Rodriguez apparently exchanging words before the officer punched the man, knocked him to the floor and smacked his head on the ground.

Dwyer said other officers immediately intervened and also reported the incident to managers.

Warning: Some viewers may find the video graphic.

A police officer is accused of using excessive force on an inmate. (WXYZ, WARREN COUNTY JAIL, WARREN POLICE, CNN)

Rodriguez was charged with willful neglect of duty and assault, both misdemeanors. A judge set bond at $5,000. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could comment on the case.

“No badge or uniform can shield anyone from accountability,” prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

Rodriguez, a Warren officer for 14 years, was placed on leave. Dwyer praised the officers who reported the attack.

“This case does show that the system and our policies do work,” he said. “If it were not for the reporting and review of this incident, we may have never known about it.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting operation in Jeff Davis Co.
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
‘I would describe him as a leader in every way’: Late Sherwood pastor honored through life celebrations

Latest News

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Canadian aircraft has detected underwater noises in search for missing sub near Titanic
The two people killed were identified as Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz.
Alleged shooter at Washington state music festival was stationed at US Army base
The two people killed were identified as Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz.
Shooting at Washington state campground festival
Deep sea explorer reacts to reports of banging noises heard