Grand opening set for new furniture distribution center in Thomasville

Photo of the new Ashley's Distribution Center in Thomasville
Photo of the new Ashley's Distribution Center in Thomasville(Source: Thomasville Economic Developer Shelley Zorn)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new Ashley Furniture distribution center is set to open soon in the City of Roses.

The official ribbon cutting and grand opening will be the first to business at Thomasville’s Red Hills Business Park.

The $20 million investment into the center will bring over 100 new jobs to the area, according to Russell Turner, owner of local Ashley Homestores.

“The Ashley’s Distribution Center at the entrance of Red Hills Business Park sets the tone for the park as a state-of-the-art location in Thomasville,” Thomasville Economic Developer Shelley Zorn said.

The grand opening will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

