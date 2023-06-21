Ask the Expert
Florida murder suspect killed in car crash during Dooly Co. pursuit

Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly Florida shooting.
By Seth Feiner and WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
UNADILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend was killed in a car crash after a chase with law enforcement in Dooly County.

Jonathan Segar died while law enforcement was pursuing him for his involvement in the death of Ariel Griffin, a former girlfriend who he has a child with, law enforcement confirmed.

Dooly County deputies reportedly saw Segar on Highway 230 near Unadilla and then began following him. Segar then fired shots at law enforcement before being involved in a fatal crash, per WCJB’s reporting.

Dooly County investigators confirmed to WALB that deputies did not fire shots at Segar before or after the chase, and no shots were fired at the crash scene.

No law enforcement was hurt during the pursuit.

Segar was reportedly driving through Dooly County on his way to West Virginia, according to investigators.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating Segar’s death.

