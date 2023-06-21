Atlanta Motor Speedway showcases “Driver vs Driver” ahead of Quaker State 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway Driver vs Driver (Source: WALB)

HAMPTON, Ga. (WALB) - Atlanta Motor Speedway, just weeks away from the Quaker State 400 and what better way to prepare for the big race than a showcase of “Driver vs. Driver”? Professional golfer on the Champions tour Mark Calcavecchia came out to the speedway to take a ride on the track. NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. grabbed his driver and sent golf balls off the top of the roof. The two are at the top of their game in their respective sports embraced the challenge of another this afternoon, all leading up to a summer night time race in the Peach State.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Driver vs Driver (Source: WALB)

“I think any night race is exciting for NASCAR. I think the cars look better under the lights you know anytime we bottom out the sparks fly and are visible. You know for the fans, I sat here and watched an Xfinity race and the grandstands in the middle of the day, the sun just beats on the front straight away of the grandstand for a long time so the fans will appreciate it,” said Stenhouse Jr.

One of the highlights of the day was Calcavecchia’s in the car while Stenhouse turned donuts on the track. Not your typical racecar with normal seatbelts in just the pace car, Stenhouse put the vehicle to the test and you could tell when it was over Calcavecchia was feeling the after effects.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Driver vs Driver (Source: WALB)

“It caught me a little bit by surprise. When he stopped back there he put it in to a little sport gear, I thought I might be in for a little bit of a surprise. I actually got a little dizzy, I won’t be trying that anytime soon. Last time I tried that was in a big open parking lot with some snow on the ground where I couldn’t hit anything. I was kind of worried about the wall for a little bit but I had faith in Ricky,” said Calcavecchia.

The media also got involved in the action, Aaron Meaux took some swings off of the roof saying,

Atlanta Motor Speedway Driver vs Driver (Source: WALB)

“It was a lot of fun. I was a little nervous at first, I didn’t have a glove and I thought the club might slip and hit someone on the track but someone graciously lent me a glove and I was able to hook it left a little bit. I think it hit the grandstand or something but it was a lot of fun to experience something like this.

The Quaker State 400 festivities will be held July 7-9 with the race concluding the weekend in a rare evening race at the Speedway.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.