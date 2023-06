ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College and the American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, June 22.

The blood drive will be held throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Albany Tech’s Healthcare Technology Building, Room 112.

You can schedule an appointment in advance by clicking here and entering the Sponsor Code “ATC.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.