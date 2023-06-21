Ask the Expert
Albany-area animal shelter talks overcrowding

By Lorenza Medley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Humane Society is one of many Southwest Georgia animal shelters that is dealing with overcrowding right now.

One way the shelter is encouraging residents to adopt is through their “doggy date” service. The service allows people interested in a particular dog to spend any amount of time with the dog. This ranges from one day to one hour.

Payton Jarrell, the adoption director at the Albany Humane Society, says the service is popular with residents and has had some success.

Jarrell talks about how the shelter is dealing with overcrowding, how the community can help. She also showcases, Aden, one of the dogs up for adoption at the shelter.

