Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

38-year-old man dies after getting caught in rip current, officials say

FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip...
FILE PHOTO - A 38-year-old man died after North Carolina officials said he was caught in a rip current.(NOAA)
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A 38-year-old died after he was caught in a rip current near a barrier island off the coast of North Carolina, according to officials.

After receiving a 911 call, Pender County authorities responded to Lea Island near the Pender and New Hanover County line on Saturday for a water rescue of people stuck in a rip current.

First responders said they found a 38-year-old man, a 7-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in need of rescue.

According to officials, the boy was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, and the girl was treated and released on the scene.

Bystanders had begun performing CPR on the man, and first responders took over when they arrived. However, they said resuscitation was unsuccessful and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The responding officials said they wanted to thank the bystanders on the scene for their quick actions and hard work to attempt to revive the man.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
‘I would describe him as a leader in every way’: Late Sherwood pastor honored through life celebrations
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility

Latest News

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a yearslong...
Amazon is accused of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
Majorjon Kaylor, 31, right, sits next to defense attorney Lisa Chesebro in a Wallace, Idaho,...
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son
Payton Jarrell, adoption director at the Albany Humane Society, says the "doggy date" service...
Albany-area animal shelter talks overcrowding
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
Biden calling China’s leader a ‘dictator’ opens new rift just after Blinken’s tensions-easing trip