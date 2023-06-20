Windstream to expand better internet connections to rural South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With much of our world being intertwined with the internet, having fast and consistent online connections is a priority. But with many living in more rural parts of Georgia, not all internet providers offer them fast internet options. WALB Jim Wallace spoke to an official with a local internet and technology provider about what his company’s doing to help rural Georgians.

Michael, you’ve got a big project underway across Southwest Georgia. Can you kind of explain what it is that Windstream is trying to do?

“Yes sir, we are,” Michael Foor, president of the Kinetic Field Operations in Georgia for Windstream, said. “We are building fiber optics out across Southwest Georgia and other areas of Georgia. That’s an effort to upgrade customers from the old copper plant that they may be supported through by us or other providers. And we are going to provide fiber to the home to the locations that we’re passing in Southwest Georgia.”

So people who live in outlying areas, farms, obviously getting telehealth, getting education services there, that’s vital to people who live in a rural area in South Georgia.

“It’s a big deal, and yes, this is for the rural areas,” Foor said. “It’s not for areas that are already served. This would be for areas that were under what the state minimum is right now of 25-3, which is 25 ‘meg’ download speed, 3 ‘meg’ upload speed. Those are the primary focus of the efforts that we’re putting out there now. So, yes, telehealth, streaming of television, of educational needs that they may have all of those.”

That would be a big lifestyle improvement. How soon do you think you’ll be able to finish off what sounds like a very big job?

“It’s a big job,” Foor said. “We’re working on it now. Many of the residents probably see our trucks running around pickup trucks because we are doing the field engineering. I know I saw one in Lee County last week when I was down. There and in other counties, Stewart County, we’ve got the same thing going on. We’ve actually started some construction in Colquitt County and Cook County, but primarily for Lee County and many of the counties. It’s going to be the fourth quarter of this year where they’re going to see construction pickup and then we should be connecting customers late fourth quarter, early first quarter of next year.”

