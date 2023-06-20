‘Whoever wants the next generation the most will get them’: Late Sherwood pastor to be honored through life celebrations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Services for a former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church are being held on Tuesday.

The late Dr. Michael C. Catt passed away earlier in June after a battle with prostate cancer. He previously led the congregation for over 30 serving from 1989 through 2021 and was heavily involved with Sherwood Pictures, the church’s moviemaking ministry.

Visitation is being held at Sherwood’s atrium from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A celebration service will be held in the church’s Worship Center at 1:30 p.m.

