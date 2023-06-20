Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Whoever wants the next generation the most will get them’: Late Sherwood pastor to be honored through life celebrations

Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Services for a former senior pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church are being held on Tuesday.

The late Dr. Michael C. Catt passed away earlier in June after a battle with prostate cancer. He previously led the congregation for over 30 serving from 1989 through 2021 and was heavily involved with Sherwood Pictures, the church’s moviemaking ministry.

Visitation is being held at Sherwood’s atrium from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A celebration service will be held in the church’s Worship Center at 1:30 p.m.

WALB’s Fallon Howard will have more from church and community members on how Catt’s life and work impacted their lives tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the...
1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo

Latest News

Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
Juneteenth events in South Georgia
Albany kicks off the first event to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday. This holiday not only...
Juneteenth Jubilee kicks off Juneteenth events in Albany
Valdosta Police Department Commander Robert Renfroe became the eighth Valdosta Police officer...
Valdosta officer becomes 8th officer in department to graduate from prestigious FBI program
Over 200 senior citizens attend the City of Albany's 21st annual Senior Citizen Prom.
‘This is my first senior prom’: Albany Senior Citizen Prom creates memories and brings back nostalgia