Turner County names new Athletic Director

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County High School has turned a new page, they announced that Coach Christopher Raymond is the Titans’ new Athletic Director.

“We’re just excited to be here. The motto is building a future,” said Raymond.

Raymond has an extensive background as an athletic director. He spent several years as an AD in Alabama before moving to Georgia, but AD isn’t his only title. You may notice he also goes by Coach Raymond, the new hire has spent many years as a football coach.

Two of those years have been at Turner County as the Wide Receiver Coach. Raymond will continue his coaching journey as he steps into his new role where he plans to take the Titans to new heights. The first step in that journey is through the community.

“Well not looking to make a whole lot of changes. I just want to get the kids to take pride in what we’re doing. I want to get the community involved. You know we want the parents to come out and support the kids, male or female.”

