Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the...
1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating
According to the release, cities currently using the system have reported decreased gunfire,...
Installation of new camera system in Thomasville to begin next week
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo
Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
Juneteenth events in South Georgia

Latest News

The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
Biden visits California nature center, discusses plans for climate change
The president went to the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo...
President Biden visits California to unveil new climate projects
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
Dashcam captures San Francisco pier shooting chaos