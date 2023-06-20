Mitchell County to host first Grover Stewart Day

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Last summer the City of Camilla declared the third Saturday in July Grover Stewart Day and we are less than a month away from the special day.

Stewart is a Mitchell County alum and after high school he decided to stay in the 229 going on to play college ball at Albany State before entering the pros. Stewart is going into his 7th season with the Indianapolis Colts, and will hold the first ever Grover Stewart Day Celebration on July 15th at Mitchell County High School.

The day will open up with a football camp from 8am to 12pm where the campers will go through various football drills with Grover and a few of his teammates. There will be a short intermission and the fun day will pick back up at 1:00pm.

You can expect food trucks, dunking booths, face painting and much more.

The former Eagle and Golden Ram is coming off of one of his best seasons in the NFL but he says when it comes to Grover Stewart Day it’s not about his career, it’s about having a good time and pouring back into the community that poured so much into him.

“Man it’s just a weekend full of fun. Have the kids out. Bringing everybody out to meet some of my teammates and really just coming together and having a great time. It feels great to have my hometown behind me and the support. It just gives me an extra boost.”

