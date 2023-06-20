Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County School’s superintendent is facing some serious allegations related to the misuse of the school’s fuel depot.

Several people attended the Lowndes County Board of Education meeting on Monday and expressed that the school system needs new leadership.

In a video obtained by WALB News 10, you can see a time stamp that shows Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Haralson filling up his vehicle and what seems to be a large gasoline jug on the back of his vehicle — on Christmas Day.

Dr. Shawn Haralson who is currently under investigation by the GBI for allegations involving him misusing county fuel depots. (Source: WALB)

“We have a very proud tradition in Lowndes County School System. We have tremendous administrators, teachers, staff, students, parents and they deserve the best possible leadership from our board and from our superintendent, and unfortunately, over the past year we just have not been getting that leadership,” Jim Bennett, a resident and attorney in Lowndes County, said. “So I hope whatever happens tonight (Monday), happens out in the front. I hope there’s some brave members on that board tonight who bring some of these issues to the public.”

Lowndes County Schools hired outside counsel to investigate the matter, but they say outside counsel found no misuse, and they still support Haralson as superintendent.

“If they say they found no evidence of misuse of funds or misuse of gas taking, then why would he then be held accountable to pay back a portion of the money?” Kaysie Hart, a concerned county resident, said. “What else is happening that’s not appropriate? And why are our board members not holding him accountable? He needs to be replaced.”

WALB asked residents who attended the board meeting on Monday how it feels to hear the board say they still support Haralson after the allegations.

“We’re irate. They’re supposed to be loyal to us, and they’re supposed to support us. It’s ok to be friends with someone, but when it becomes time to act, then you act on behalf of the taxpayers who elected you and put you in that position,” Steve Nichols, a concerned parent with children in the school system, said. “He needs to be removed from his position if the allegations are true.”

Only one county resident spoke at the meeting and went over time with her speech. The board proceeded to tell her to sit down and multiple residents in the crowd yelled, “let her finish!” to the board members.

“I don’t expect actions such as that to be reported from the leader of our school system. How do we hold our teachers accountable when we can’t control the leadership at the top?” Hart said.

The school board says they are not commenting at this time. WALB reached out to the GBI who is currently investigating the superintendent. Currently, we haven’t received a response.

