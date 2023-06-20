Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Levy County murder suspect dies while running from authorities in Georgia

Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department confirmed the death of the man accused of shooting the mother of his child at her workplace in Levy County.

According to the police department, Jonathon Segar died in Georgia on Monday night while authorities were searching for him in connection to the death of Ariel Griffin, 30.

Segar’s vehicle was spotted in Dooly County Georgia by sheriff’s deputies. They pursued Segars vehicle and Segar fired shots at the deputies.

RELATED: Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia

The vehicle crashed. As deputies approached the vehicle, a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle. Segar was found dead.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Ariel Griffin's family reacts to the death of their loved one

RELATED: Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child

Segar was wanted on the charge of first-degree murder. Officers say on Monday morning he shot Griffin at Monterey Boats in Williston.

Segar and Griffin have a child together. Levy County Sheriff’s Office responded to two domestic disputes, one on Saturday and one on Sunday, involving Griffin and Segar.

During the Sunday incident, Segar assaulted Griffin’s new boyfriend. A warrant was issued for his arrest, however, deputies could not locate him before the shooting.

A prayer vigil will be held Thursday for Ariel Griffin.

The service will be on the church grounds of First Baptist Church on South Court Street in Bronson.

The event organizers ask for guests to bring their lawn chairs.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
‘I would describe him as a leader in every way’: Late Sherwood pastor honored through life celebrations
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility

Latest News

Coastal Plain E.O.A Inc. has several programs aimed at bettering community members lives.
Summer registration opens for Valdosta Head Start program, teaching opputunities available
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly Florida shooting.
Florida murder suspect killed in car crash during Dooly Co. pursuit
The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
‘It feels so fulfilling’: Florida students help with Albany community upkeep
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
Mother told 9-year-old to lie to police about fatally shooting friend, police say