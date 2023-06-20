‘It feels so fulfilling’: Florida students help with Albany community upkeep

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cheers ad chants could be heard throughout Albany neighborhoods on Tuesday for one purpose —community service.

Students from Jacksonville, Florida partnered with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful to kick off a week-long community service effort throughout the Good Life City.

This is the 14th year Beach United Methodist Church from Jacksonville traveled up to Albany to lend a helping hand in a series of good deeds. On Tuesday, they helped update storm drain markers around neighborhoods.

The storm markers help prevent residents from dumping anything down the storm drains. (walb)

While the storm drain markers may not look like much, they play a vital role in making sure that drains aren’t blocked up, especially on severe weather days that have been happening.

“The storm drain markers and the importance of them are just to remind the citizens of Albany not to pour anything down their storm drains,” said Jwana Washington, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful executive director.

The Florida students helped replace over 20 storm drains throughout the city — which sounds like a small number — but had a big impact on not only Albany neighborhoods but also the students.

“It feels so fulfilling knowing that we get to spread the love of God with the community and just knowing that we get to be a part of something so amazing,” said Marlee Manley, one of the Florida students.

The students used shovels to remove the old storm drain markers and replace them with new ones. (walb)

Jacob Woodward, Beach United Methodist Church connections coordinator, said serving communities like Albany is a part of the students’ spiritual journey.

“They’re not getting paid, they’re not even doing it for service hours necessarily. They’re here because they had a life-changing with Jesus and so they want to share that love through serving,” he said.

This is only the beginning of the community service efforts these students will do. On Wednesday, they plan to help out at Feeding the Valley Food Bank to spread more good deeds throughout the Good Life City.

