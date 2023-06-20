GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigating a fatal crash that happened in Sylvester on Sunday night.

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened near the Shiba store on State Route 313. One person died as a result of the crash, according to Worth County Fire Rescue.

GSP is currently investigating the crash.

WALB is working on getting more details.

