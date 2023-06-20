GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol (GSP) investigating a fatal crash that happened in Sylvester on Sunday night.
The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened near the Shiba store on State Route 313. One person died as a result of the crash, according to Worth County Fire Rescue.
GSP is currently investigating the crash.
WALB is working on getting more details.
