Geese not part of your lease? How to control geese populations on your property

Canadian Geese are running rampant in South Georgia, and there are a few different ways to control the situation.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s about that time of the year when many start seeing more and more geese. Here’s how you can help stop overpopulation.

Officials say that most geese have babies anywhere from April to June. And that the middle of June is often times when they molt or lose their flight feathers to grow new ones.

This means people will see more geese around than at any other time of the year.

This is something that Morgan Farm’s Homeowner’s Association President Michael Revell says they’re having a major issue with.

And after meeting with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), they were directed to the USDA Wildlife Division.

“After meeting with them, they realized that our geese population was massively in excess,” Revell said. “And USDA recommended immediate removal of the geese, mainly for health reasons, for the geese and it’s unsafe for the people that are living in the neighborhood including the pool and the pond.”

Representatives from the DNR say these health concerns are not to be taken lightly.

“Large numbers of geese in especially smaller bodies of water can contribute to fecal coliform contamination in ponds, which is not good for people if they’re swimming,” Drew Zellner, wildlife biologist, said. “It’s not good oftentimes for the fish. So I’m certain circumstances, it can be a detriment.”

They recommend a few things you can do to help keep these birds from congregating in your area.

“You can legally harass geese. And you can do that by a number of different ways,” Zellner said. “You can sometimes run dogs after them, you can use loud noises. A good noise maker would be an air horn. Sometimes some people use coyote silhouettes. Let the area around your body of water grow up. They really, really like manicured areas both to get in and out of the water. Especially grasses because they’ll also graze on those grasses too.”

If neighbors have concerns about geese in their area, they can reach out to their local HOA or DNR.

