Florida commit Josiah Davis preps for senior season

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - As summer football workouts continue, Florida commit Josiah Davis is looking to have another big season.

The Rebel and future Gator had a breakout season this past year. He rushed for almost 900 yards for 12 touchdowns. He even lined up under center at times, throwing one touchdown pass. The star was just as lethal on the defensive side of the ball racking up 70 tackles and one pick 6 helping his team to their first winning season in almost 30 years.

Some may refer to him as the kick return king after he returned 7 kick offs for touchdowns. Davis was just one kick return away from breaking the national record and he says falling short of the record is one thing that’s driving him this season.

”They probably aren’t going kick me the ball this year because they know what’s up. I’m just going out here doing the best I can do and get prepared for the University of Florida,” said Davis.

Berrien’s new head football Coach Ken Eldridge served as the quarterbacks and special teams coach this past season, so he knows just how special of a player Davis is. Coach Eldridge says they’re going to have to brainstorm some new ways to get the Florida commit the ball.

”You know some teams sort of they did some things and we’re aware they’re going to some things this year, but it opens up other opportunities for our other guys. We’re going to do some creative things with Jo to make sure the ball gets in his hands. It’s something you know back several years ago when I had Tyreek over at Coffee, Tyreek Hill we did things to get the ball in his hands and so went want him touching it around 30 times a game. But we got to do something with Jo. We got to get the ball in his hands when we want it to happen and you know 30-35 times a football game,” said Coach Eldridge.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.