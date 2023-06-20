Flint River safety concerns raised following week-long rainfall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, the Flint River sits above normal water levels in Albany at about 9 to 10 feet and with more rainfall expected Flint riverkeepers want to make sure you’re staying safe.

Within the past few days, there have been about nine inches of rainfall. This has caused the Flint Riverkeeper to close down areas like the Sandy Beach Landing in Lee County. While areas like Riverfront Park are still open, river overseers say right now it’s dangerous for you to take your boat on the river or even fish.

The Flint River normally sits at three to four feet. (The Flint Riverkeeper)

“You can see, it’s moving very very fast right now. Six to seven feet becomes unsafe for new people or people that don’t know anything about the river itself. So, we certainly don’t want anybody to drown,” said David Dixon, Flint Riverkeeper board president.

Normally, the Flint River sits at about 3 to 4 feet. Anything above 6 feet is alarming. But even though flooding from the river poses several threats, Dixon said it’s a natural process that also reaps benefits.

“They furnish nutrients from upstream and down into the swamps and the river basins and it provides a regular habitat with a new habitat for fish,” Dixon said. “It supplies things like tupelo trees with enough nutrients so it can make flowers so the bees make tupelo honey out of it. If you don’t have floods, you don’t have tupelo honey, so it’s kind of a mixed sword.”

People are asked to stay off the Flint River until water levels go back to normal. (walb)

Dixon added that with both the pros and cons, they’re able to monitor all river conditions with updated monitoring stations and testing kits — all to better keep the community safe.

“So it’s much easier for us to know what’s going to happen. We can’t stop the water, but we can prepare for the water that’s coming,” he said.

