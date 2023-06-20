First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We hold on to a chance for some strong storms in southwest Georgia this evening due to the unstable airmass that is hanging over the area. This will be a good environment for the weak frontal system that is heading into the area overnight to kick up a few thunderstorms for some of our southern communities. The highest threat for this evening into tonight will remain damaging winds and a flooding threat. Aside from rainfall overnight, we will be warm and muggy with conditions in the low 70s for tonight’s conditions.

A blocking pattern remains over the central US and that is keeping this persistent shower and thunderstorm coverage here in the Southeast. We can still expect some kind of shower and storm coverage possible each day with the potential for a few strong storms. Tuesday will be the day with the biggest threat as a Marginal Risk ( 1 out of 5 ) for severe thunderstorms is present for our southern communities with the main threat being damaging winds. There will be less of a severe threat starting on Wednesday, but the chance for showers and thunderstorms remains. There will also be heavy periods of rainfall especially on Wednesday which could lead to flash flooding. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has parts of SWGA highlighted as a slight risk (15% chance for flash flooding). What about temperatures? Highs will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday but start to fall into the middle 80s for the rest of the week due to the increased chance for rain and cloud cover. We hold on to rain chances for rain into the next weekend but will start to slightly lower into early next week as our blocking pattern starts to break down and our stubborn upper-level low will start to weaken and push east as well.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Three has intensified into Tropical Storm Bret. This system has no immediate impact on SWGA, but we will keep you posted. Invest 93L is right behind TS Bret and has a 40% chance of development over the next 2 days with a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.

