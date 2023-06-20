First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere has kept things mostly dry through this Tuesday. However, a few showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast into the evening, but coverage will pick up into the night. Some showers and storms could bring in some gusty winds and flash flooding, so stay alert. Temperatures into the night will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday, June 21st is the Summer Solstice and it starts at 10:57 AM. This will be the longest day of the year at 14hrs and 12 minutes. However, it will not feel like summer as far as temperatures are concerned. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon and evening. This is mainly due to increased showers and thunderstorms chances and lots of cloud cover. This high coverage of showers and storms will provide us with a chance of strong to severe storms with damaging winds and flash flooding once again in the area. The only thing that will feel familiar will be the summer-like humidity. We keep elevated chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the rest of the week, but the cut-off low will finally start to move out during the weekend. This drops rain chances slightly leading to a more summer-like pattern by Saturday. By the end of the weekend and early into Monday, temperatures will climb back to seasonable in the low 90s. However, the lowered rain chances will not last long. By Monday, a new disturbance pushes southward driving in more moisture and lift for storm development ahead of a cold front. This front will move through quickly, so drier conditions are expected by the middle of next week.

