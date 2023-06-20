Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of 9-year-old in East Point

King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.
King Javier Black was shot and killed Saturday night.(Family of King Javier Black)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The East Point Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old in East Point.

On June 3, King Javier Black was playing with a 9-year-old and 6-year-old who lived in a home with access to two loaded firearms, police said. East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Atlanta News First the 9-year-old was inside the house, allegedly cleaning the gun, when it went off, firing a bullet through the door. That bullet hit Black in his back. He died from his injuries.

Investigators claim the 9-year-old knew where the firearms were in the home and believe he was playing with the weapon as if it were a toy.

Chief Buchanan described the incident as “a lot of negligence in the home.”

The mother of the child who shot and killed Black, identified as Shaharra White, was arrested on June 15 and charged with ‘influencing a witness’ in connection to the incident.

According to police, White allegedly knew about the shooting and tried to conceal information up that would lead investigators to uncover what had happened.

Chief Buchanan says additional charges are pending. Those charges could include reckless conduct, cruelty to children, and other felony charges.

In addition, investigators say another person was watching the 9-year-old and had left the house shortly before the incident. Chief Buchanan says charges are still possible for that individual.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Southwest Georgia. Multiple rounds of...
Multiple rounds of storms expected throughout the day on Monday
Peach Clobber Baseball is based in Sumner, but has players from Lee, Dougherty, Worth,...
South Ga. youth baseball team announces partnership with sports training facility
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Americus Police Department are investigating the...
1 dead in Americus shooting incident, GBI, Americus Police investigating
Downtown Cairo is still looking for investors to fill vacant lots.
$1.3 million investment to add 25 new jobs to Downtown Cairo

Latest News

The single-vehicle crash reportedly happened on Sunday night near the Shiba store on GA-313.
GSP investigating Sylvester car crash that killed 1 person
Photo of former Sherwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Catt
‘Whoever wants the next generation the most will get them’: Late Sherwood pastor to be honored through life celebrations
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations
Monday, many attended the board meeting to hear from the public about the allegations against...
Lowndes Co. residents address superintendent allegations