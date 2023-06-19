State leaders: Significance of Juneteenth key to preserving Black history

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Despite Juneteenth’s storied history, the holiday was largely overlooked by non-Black Americans until recent years.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day and Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday when President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021.

State Representative for Valdosta Dexter Sharper said it’s once again time for African Americans to embrace change.

“It is a time for reflecting, it is a time for honoring our ancestors, hoping for better futures. You know just trying to educate our young folks and some of our elders as well about the holidays,” Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, a Valdosta State University history professor, said.

Sharper said it’s time for a new level of freedom.

“Georgia, as a whole, has a strong percentage of African Americans compared to other areas, especially in the Atlanta area. It’s very important that we push the freedoms, the mentality freedoms, the financial freedoms, everything has to do with the freedom I’m all about,” Sharper said.

Blake said Americans can use Juneteenth as a message of unity and education.

“Just trying to let the community know that it’s not just a holiday for African Americans, it is a holiday for everyone because we can only move forward if we move forward together,” Blake said.

Both Blake and Sharper said it’s time for Valdosta to come together as well.

“If we all pull together and have one big, nice Juneteenth event, especially in Valdosta, and let’s pull all these different organizations that are having their own and put them in one location and probably have some speakers and also educate the people on what Juneteenth really is and have a call to action,” Sharper said. “Have different people talk about Black history and how to change this culture and how we’re seen if we want to see different results.”

State leaders are also calling all schools to continue to teach African American history on Juneteenth. These leaders are stressing the importance of preserving Black history in the education system.

“Even Caucasians and others would have a better understanding of how and why African Americans feel the way they feel sometimes,” Sharper said.

Sharper said we need to expand on history in our school systems and start to teach beyond what we already know.

“I think it’s a limited amount of African American history that we’re seeing in our schoolbooks. We just talked about Fedrick Douglas, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King, Jr. and people like that. But there’s a real history that needs to be seen by everybody,” Sharper said.

The state representative said it starts with young African Americans getting better role models and changing their mindset to fully embrace mental freedom.

“We need to glorify some Black astronauts, some Black engineers, some Black doctors, Black lawyers, Black schoolteachers, Black medical professionals in every area of things you know,” he said.

Blake said it is important to preserve history for future generations.

“There are the contributions of those folks who were underserved, those folks who were supposed to be enslaved, who folks said were not educated but had to be educated in some kind of way,” Blake said. “African Americans have been critical in creating things that have been important for all of us so its important that the history remains in the history books so that we can continue to move forward.”

Leaders are encouraging all African Americans to continue to move forward together, know their heritage and continue to educate themselves on their freedom.

