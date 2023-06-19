Ask the Expert
Severe storms expected for Monday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared
The slight risk of severe weather includes a 15% chance for damaging wind, a 5% chance for large hail and a 2% chance for a tornado.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.

There will be a slight risk of severe weather covering all of Southwest Georgia. This includes a 15% chance of damaging wind, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% chance of a tornado.

Two rounds of storms are expected. The first round will arrive at around 6 a.m. and continue into the late morning. The second round of storms will enter the area around 1-2 p.m. and are expected to last until 7-8 p.m.

There will be lingering showers afterward, but the severe threat is expected to fall.

First Alert Weather 6pm Friday June 16