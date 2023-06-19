Severe storms expected for Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.

There will be a slight risk of severe weather covering all of Southwest Georgia. This includes a 15% chance of damaging wind, a 5% chance of large hail and a 2% chance of a tornado.

Two rounds of storms are expected. The first round will arrive at around 6 a.m. and continue into the late morning. The second round of storms will enter the area around 1-2 p.m. and are expected to last until 7-8 p.m.

There will be lingering showers afterward, but the severe threat is expected to fall.

